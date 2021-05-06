Tree Haven Rd. residents pitch-in to keep community clean

May 6, 2021 — Changed at 10 h 19 min on May 6, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Tree Haven Rd. residents pitch-in to keep community clean
The Tree Haven Rd. clean-up team on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Submitted photo.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Residents of Tree Haven Rd. in South Glengarry took part in the municipality’s Pitch-In program and spent their Saturday last weekend cleaning up the ditches along their road and along Old Hwy. 2 near Cooper’s Marsh.

The residents collected eight garbage bags full of waste, along with an old TV, a road sign, and abandoned building materials.

“It’s amazing the garbage that people blatantly throw out of their vehicles” said organizer Sue DeRochie.  “Along our street, we have lots of people who come here to fish along the causeway and leave behind their garbage which baffles us all—if they love to fish, why aren’t they protecting the resource and earth. “We figure about 60% of all trash picked came from fast food (Tims, MacDonalds, Subway & DQ), 30 per cent was pop, water, beer  & juice cans/bottles and the balance plastic trash.”

DeRochie thanked the Township of South Glengarry for providing gloves, vests, and garbage bags with funds provided by Tim Hortons.

DeRochie encouraged everyone to take the time to pitch-in and help keep their community clean.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Glengarry residents asks council to regulate short-term renters
Business

South Glengarry residents asks council to regulate short-term renters

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Two South Glengarry residents made a presentation to Council on Monday, May…

Counties newspaper digitization project launches
Regional News

Counties newspaper digitization project launches

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Monday, May 3, Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan announced the launch of the SD&G Online…