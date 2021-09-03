Cornwall man facing sexual assault charge

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – A 59-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 1st, 2021 and charged with sexual assault. It is alleged the man sexually assaulted his girlfriend on July 23rd, 2021, and police were contacted to investigate. On September 1st, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Douglas Bienkowski, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on September 1st, 2021 and charged with obstruct police. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated incident on August 21st, 2021, the man fled from police on foot after a traffic stop. On September 1st, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 5th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on September 1st, 2021, and charged with three counts of breach of undertaking for contacting her boyfriend, attending his residence and being within a certain distance of him. It is alleged between April and September, the woman had been in the company of her boyfriend on multiple occasions and police were contacted to investigate. On September 1st, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 9th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 61 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.