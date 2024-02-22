Cornwall Police Blotter

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 20, 2024, and charged with assault. It is alleged on Feb. 20, 2024, the youth assaulted his mother. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Malik Iqbal, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and three counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 20, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was also allegedly involved in two previous thefts at the store. It is alleged on Feb. 5, 2024, the man attended the business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Furthermore, it is alleged on Feb. 15, 2024, the man attended the same business, once again selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. On Feb. 20, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

DISTRIBUTE INTIMATE IMAGE WITHOUT CONSENT

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 20, 2024, and charged with distribute intimate image without consent. It is alleged on Feb. 20, 2024, the man shared an intimate image of his ex-girlfriend on social media without her permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on March 19, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.