Smile Cookies support Boys and Girls Club

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the second year in a row, sales of the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie in Cornwall and South Lancaster will go to support the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.

“Smile Cookie supports our youth programs offered in SD&G and we are grateful for the support from local Tim Horton families. Our community is helping us put smiles on kids faces by sharing, eating and purchasing Smile Cookies,” said Jacquie Richards, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Cornwall/SDG

The full $1 cost of each cookie is donated directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Cornwall. Last year, the campaign raised over $62,000 for their youth programs.

“It has been a great partnership,” said Darren McPhail, a local Tim Horton’s owner. “Jacquie has done a great job and we’ve been pleased to have her as a partner for the past three years.”

The Smile Cookie campaign runs over the course of five days from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.

Every year, the success of the Smile Cookie campaign is made possible thanks to help from volunteers from the community, who come and help make Smile Cookies wiht the Tim Horton’s team. To volunteer, email Jacquie Richards at jacquie.richards@bgccornwallsdg.com