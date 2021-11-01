Baked goods for a great cause

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Hub for Beyond 21 Foundation is holding its annual holiday bake sale, raising funds to support adults with developmental disabilities in Cornwall and surrounding area who are no longer eligible for the school system.

“This year, our goal is to help even more adults with developmental disabilities access our program so more families can get the respite they need,” said Hannah Pearson Fundraising and Marketing Manager for the Beyond 21 Foundation.

The bake sale will be held online allowing people to order their baked goods from the Beyond 21 website anytime between Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, with the pickup date scheduled for either December 10 or 11.

Beyond 21 will have a team of employees and volunteers adhering to COVID-19 protocols while handing out the orders.

Beyond 21’s in-house chef and facilitator Margaret, as well as a few hand-picked volunteers, are working together to create all of the baked goods used for the fundraiser.

“While we offer a wide variety of classic holiday cookies, our most popular item year over year is our drool-worthy mini butter tarts, made with raisins, butter, corn syrup and eggs in a flaky pastry,” said Pearson. “For savoury lovers, we offer homemade tourtières, classic French-Canadian meat pies with a blend of ground beef, pork, potatoes, onions and spices, available in two sizes, which are a huge hit during the holiday season!”

Pearson stated that while they plan to take orders between Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, they have already hit 75% of their total order capacity, as of Oct. 29, recommending people to place their orders as soon as possible before they sell out again this year.

Any persons wishing to place an order can fill out the form below.

Beyond 21 Holiday Bake Sale (2021) (cognitoforms.com)