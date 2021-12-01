Man charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Austin Cornett, 19, of Long Sault was arrested on November 27th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, police located the man and took him into custody during a traffic stop. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 10th, 2022.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on November 26th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and assault cause bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, the woman assaulted and choked the man, and police were contacted to investigate. On November 26th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 8th, 2022. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, THREATS X 2, THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 26th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Assault cause bodily harm

· Domestic assault

· Domestic mischief

· Uttering threats x 2

· Theft under $5000

It is alleged between November 14 and 18, 2021, the man assaulted and choked his ex-common-law wife, as well as damaged an attachment to her cellphone, before leaving the residence with her phone. It is further alleged the man made threats to burn down her house and kill her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 26th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on November 19th, 2021 for a domestic assault offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 27th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on February 8th, 2022. His name was not released as the original charges stem from a domestic occurrence and would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 60-year-old Akwesasne man was arrested on November 29th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Breach of undertaking x 5 (for contacting his ex-girlfriend, attending her residence, being within a certain distance of her and failing to keep the peace)

· Breach of release order x 3 (for contacting his ex-girlfriend, attending her residence, and being within a certain distance of her)

It is alleged on November 29th, 2021, while police were responding to a disturbance, the man was located within a distance of the residence of his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Arnold Mason, 50, of Cornwall was arrested on November 29th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to reside with his surety. It is alleged the man was no longer residing with his surety, despite the conditions of his release order, and police were subsequently contacted to investigate. On November 29th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 10th, 2022.

WARRANTS, TRANSPORTATION FRAUD, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Samantha MacIntyre, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on November 29th, 2021 on the strength of two warrants for breaching her release order and failing to attend court. She was also charged with transportation fraud and breach of probation order for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on November 29th, 2021, the woman did not pay for her taxi fare from Embrun to Cornwall and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 48-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 29th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his wife on November 29th, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

