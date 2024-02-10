Police Blotter

DRUG WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Feb. 7, 2024, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) conducted a drug warrant in the 100-block of Baldwin Ave.

As a result, seven individuals were taken into custody and a substantial quantity of drugs was seized.

“This truly was a collaborative effort between the Cornwall Emergency Response Team, the Cornwall Criminal Investigation’s Division and members from the SD&G OPP Community Street Crime Unit,” said OIC – S/Sgt. Tracey Pilon. “A significant quantity of drugs were seized, preventing their distribution into the community.”

The following individuals were apprehended:

Jeremy Rozon, 43, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule III substance

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Pamela Yates, 29, of Chesterville, ON, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule III substance

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Kyle Shaver, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Two counts possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Scott Summers, 32, of Ancaster, ON, was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule III substance

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Two counts fail to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation order

Malcolm Pyper, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Sarah McKenzie, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Cybelle Taylor-Rawlings, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant:

It is alleged on this date, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to report to the bail supervision program, to reside at a specific address, to not move from that address without obtaining prior approval and to notify the CPS of any change of address. Furthermore, it is alleged the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. She failed to do so and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On Feb. 7, 2024, the woman was located and the warrant was executed.

All individuals were held for bail hearings.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 8, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the youth was scheduled to attend court on Feb. 1, 2024, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 8, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY, IMPAIRED BY DRUG

Cornwall, ON – Brika Henophy, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and impaired operation by drug. It is alleged on Feb. 8, 2024, the woman was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, police responded to a suspicious person complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the woman was operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 27, 2024.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Sage Wollinger, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 8, 2024, and charged with mischief. It is alleged on Feb. 8, 2024, the woman interfered with the lawful use of a property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on March 21, 2024.

