English school boards Chairs return for another term

CORNWALL, Ontario – On November 30, 2021, Mr Todd Lalonde, Trustee for City of Cornwall and Glengarry County was acclaimed to the position of Chair for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario during the Annual Board Meeting. It will be Mr Lalonde’s sixth term as Chair, and his sixteenth year as a Catholic school board trustee.

Chair Lalonde addressed trustees, senior administration, and virtual guests, “First and foremost I would like to thank my fellow trustees for the continued confidence and support. I appreciate the opportunity to serve as Chair – it is truly a privilege to serve with such good people. In my sixteen years as a trustee, I have appreciated the guidance of trustees and administration. We are all very fortunate to be part of such an amazing team working toward a common goal and making decisions in the best interest of our students.”

Prescott-Russell County Trustee, Sue Wilson, was acclaimed to the position of Vice-Chair during the Annual Board Meeting. Mrs. Wilson has served the CDSBEO since 1999 and has served as the Chair of the Special Education Advisory Committee since 2001. This will be Mrs. Wilson’s second year in the role of Vice-Chair.

“I would like to thank my fellow trustees for entrusting me once again with this opportunity, and I would like to thank my family who is always very supportive. Our system has gone through challenging times, and we all have had to learn new ways to accomplish the board’s learning goals. With the help of our support staff, teaching staff, principals, and under the leadership of our director and administrative team, we have continued to meet the needs of our students and provide them with the necessary tools so that they can continue to succeed. Look forward to continuing in the role of Vice-Chair.”

Director of Education John Cameron Congratulated Mr. Lalonde and Mrs. Wilson

“Both Mr. Lalonde and Mrs. Wilson have demonstrated their commitment to the Catholic education. Their leadership guidance is pivotal to our Board’s success, and we are grateful for their dedication and service.”

UCDSB Chair also returns

On December 1, 2021, the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) acclaimedTrustee John McAllister to the role of Chair of the Board for the 2021-2022 school year at the Board of Trustees’ annual organizational meeting. McAllister was first elected in 2010 and is serving his third consecutive term.

Chair McAllister addressed his fellow trustees for their continued support, “This not about me but rather, the main focus is about the students, their well-being and their achievement,” outlining the trustees’ continued commitment to the school board’s strategic plan.

Donald Cramer Trustee for Ward 1, which represents Mississippi Mills, Beckwith Township and Carleton Place was elected as Vice Chair. Trustee Cram was elected to the UCDSB Board of Trustees in 2014 and is serving his second term. This is his first time serving as Vice-Chair.