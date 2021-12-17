Agapè Centre stuffs stockings for children in need

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Agapè Centre held their second annual Stuff the Stocking event on Thursday night, Dec. 16.

The 125 children who were registered for the event received gingerbread, candy canes, a stuffed stocking full of goodies, a toy, a kid’s meal from McDonalds and a chance to talk to Santa.

“This Christmas will be tough for families and this is another part of the giving back campaign that we have been working on throughout this year,” said Agapè Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau.

This year is the Agapè Centre’s 50th anniversary and to celebrate they have been doing small acts of kindness throughout the year.

All of the children who took part in Thursday night’s Stuff the Stocking event were part of families who are supported by the Agapè Centre.

Prior to the pandemic, the Agapè Centre served roughly 1,200 people through its food bank. Nearly two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agapè Centre now serves 1,500 people, 500 of which are children.