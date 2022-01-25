EOHU Holding School-Based Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

The Eastern Ontario Heath Unit (EOHU) is pleased to announce that it will be holding school-based walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all individuals aged 5 and over who live, work, or attend school in the EOHU area on weekends from January 29th to February 13th in six schools across the region.

First, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to those who are eligible.

Schedule and Clinic Locations

Date School Address January 29 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Seaway District High School 2 Beach St Iroquois, ON K0E 1K0 January 30 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Russell High School 982 N Russell Rd Russell, ON K4R 1G7 February 5 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. École Secondaire Catholique Régionale de Hawkesbury 572 Kitchener St Hawkesbury, ON K6A 2P3 February 6 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Char-Lan District High School 19743 County Rd 17 Williamstown, ON K0C 2J0 February 12 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. St. Lawrence Secondary School 1450 Second St E Cornwall, ON K6H 5Z8 February 13 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. École Secondaire Catholique L’Escale 1535 Du Parc Ave Rockland, ON K4K 1C3

To receive a vaccine at one of the walk-in clinics, individuals must either live, work, or attend school in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, the United Counties of Prescott-Russell, the City of Cornwall or Akwesasne.

A Practical Way for Children to Receive their COVID-19 Vaccine

“Now that children are back in school, it’s more important than ever to ensure they’re vaccinated to protect them and their families from COVID-19,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “These weekend walk-in clinics are a practical way for parents to get their children vaccinated without changing their routine during the week.”

Parents can also book a vaccination appointment for their children at a community-based clinic through Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination portal at covid19.ontariohealth.ca or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1 833 943-3900. COVID-19 vaccines for children will also be available at participating pharmacies and healthcare providers’ offices. For children who have barriers preventing them from physically going to a vaccination clinic, parents/guardians can call the EOHU at 1 800 267-7120 to discuss alternate arrangements.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children. For advice from a pediatrician and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, please visit the EOHU’s website at EOHU.ca/vaccines5to11 and consult the Ontario government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Sheet for Children Aged 5 to 11.