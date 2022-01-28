Cornwall woman arrested while in possession of array of drugs

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Jazminn Levasseur, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on January 26th, 2022 on the strength of a warrant. She was also charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Alprazolam

· Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking – Xanax

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – Fentanyl

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – Hydromorphone

It is alleged on January 13th, 2022, the woman failed to attend court for a previous fail to attend court offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On January 26th, 2022, the woman was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant, at which time she was found to be in possession of a quantity of drugs, including Fentanyl, Alprazolam, Xanax, Cocaine and Hydromorphone. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 26th, 2022 and charged with two counts of breach of release order. It is alleged on January 4th, 2022, the man attended his girlfriend’s residence, where he was within a certain distance of her and had contact with her, despite his conditions, and police were subsequently contacted to investigate. On January 26th, 2022, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on January 27th, 2022 and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking for contacting her boyfriend and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during a traffic stop on January 27th, 2022, the woman was located in a vehicle with her boyfriend, despite her conditions, and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 5th, 2022. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 27th, 2022 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his wife, the man assaulted her, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Krista Grant, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on January 27th, 2022 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged on June 10, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the woman failed to attend court for an impaired offence and a mischief offence and warrants were subsequently issued for her arrest. On January 27th, 2022, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 45 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.