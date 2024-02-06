Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Lise Dufresne, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the woman was scheduled to attend court on Dec. 14, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Feb. 2, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – William King, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 20, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 2, 2024, the man attended police headquarters on an unrelated matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on March 12, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Delorme, 31, of Ottawa, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order and four counts of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on Feb. 2, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside with a surety and to remain in his residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a separate probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not buy, possess or consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances and to not possess or consume any unlawful drugs or substances. It is alleged on Feb. 2, 2024, police responded to a break and enter call and the man was located. An investigation ensued and it was revealed the man was also allegedly under the influence of drugs. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Juan Ramon Hernandez, 45, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2024, and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Feb. 3, 2024, the man assaulted an individual known to him with a sharp-edged weapon and made death threats to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 3, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on Feb. 3, 2024, the man assaulted his spouse. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and released to appear in court on Feb. 20, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

IMPAIRED BY DRUG

Cornwall, ON – Emily Jackson, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2024, and charged with impaired by drug. It is alleged on Feb. 4, 2024, police conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Felix Street and First Street East. An investigation ensued and revealed the woman was allegedly operating her vehicle under the influence of drugs. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Amanda McCourt, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the woman was scheduled to attend court on Nov. 17, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Feb. 4, 2024, police responded to an unrelated matter and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, the warrant was executed and she was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Joseph MacDow, 26, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 4, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 4, 2024, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on March 21, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.