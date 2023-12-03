Choosing your winter tires: trust the pros

Do you need to buy new winter tires? To ensure they fit your car properly, you’ll need to make an informed choice. And who better to guide you than your local automotive professionals? Here’s why.

Selecting the right winter tires for your vehicle can be challenging, especially if you lack automotive expertise. For example, many vehicle owners tend to make blind decisions when choosing winter tires, such as opting for the model that’s on sale. Making the wrong choice can lead to increased safety risks on the highway.

Winter tires are designed for use during the cold season, but some are specially designed for driving in specific winter road conditions. For example, snow tires are more suited to snow-covered surfaces, and ice tires are designed to handle icy roads.

What’s more, some models have features that allow for easier handling around corners. If you regularly drive on winding roads, this factor could sway your decision towards a particular product.

It’s also essential to know the tire size recommended by your vehicle’s manufacturer. A professional can easily get this information and recommend tire models that are an ideal fit for your car.

Get expert advice

Visit a tire retailer for the best and most personalized advice on your options. A tire expert will inquire about your budget, typical mileage and the types of roads you frequently drive on to help you select a set of tires most suitable for your specific needs. This ensures you invest in high-quality tires that enhance your driving experience and safety.