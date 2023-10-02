ACCFutures Announces New Microloan Program for Entrepreneurial Women

ACCFutures (ACC) is proud to announce a dynamic new microloan program exclusively designed for Business Sisters | Consoeurs en Affaires (Business Sisters), an exceptional community of entrepreneurial women in Eastern Ontario.
Launched on August 10, 2023, ACCÉlan was established to provide up to $7,500 in crucial funding to eligible entrepreneurs to fuel their ventures. The process—from application to disbursement—was designed to be expedient so that businesswomen can access essential working capital when they need it. The funds can be used to purchase essential equipment, increase inventory, expand marketing activities, and cover other important business-related expenses. This program closely aligns with ACC’s vision of identifying and igniting opportunities for entrepreneurs and their communities and is funded by the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario.
By working collaboratively with Business Sisters, ACC increases its capacity to discover and discern the unique needs of women-led businesses in rural settings.
Women entrepreneurs are encouraged to contact Business Sister | Consoeurs en Affaires at hello@business-sisters.ca or 613-362-4474 to learn more about the program and assess their eligibility.

