Avoid these 6 insurance mistakes

The wrong choice in insurance could leave you without sufficient coverage or cost you more than necessary. Don’t make the following errors when choosing your policy.

1. Choosing the cheapest option. The plan with the lowest premiums might not offer adequate protection. Balancing affordability with comprehensive protection is key to avoiding coverage gaps.

2. Failing to update coverage. As your circumstances change, your insurance needs evolve too. Assess your policies and update them to align with your life changes to ensure you have adequate protection.

3. Not comparing quotes. Prices for the same coverage can vary significantly between companies. Take the time to shop around and find the best deal with-out compromising coverage quality.

4. Overlooking deductibles. A plan with a high deductible might get you a lower monthly rate. However, if something goes wrong and you can’t afford that deductible, your insurance won’t help you.

5. Not understanding your policy. Don’t just skim through your policy and hope for the best. Make sure you understand the coverage and exclusions. If you’re unsure about something, ask questions.

6. Skipping tenant insurance. Even if you don’t own a home, the few bucks you spend on insurance now can save you a bundle if your valuable belongings get stolen or damaged.

An insurance broker in your area can help you find the best protection at the best price.