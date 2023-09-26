Cornwall Airport Celebrates 50 Years Flying

September 26, 2023
Paula Labonté
Just minutes east of the city, the Cornwall Regional Airport will celebrate 50 years of flying on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

Doors at the Aviation Centre open at 1:00 pm with entertainment and plenty of treats for the kids. The official ceremony begins at 2:00 pm with local officials, there will be classic airplanes on display (weather permitting), meet and greets as well as photo opportunities with pilots.

Learn how it began with Mr. Toczyski, a World War II Veteran who’s vision got the airport off the ground in 1973, then find out how his passion for pursuing the local skies led the way for the Small family in some very big ways.

The Small family owned the airport until 1984, when it became a municipal airport and continue to be involved in operations today.

Share in this community milestone whiling appreciate those who dare to fly, this event will continue until 4:00pm rain or shine.

