EOTB Celebrates Financial Literacy Training Program

Cornwall Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Training Board recently met with local MPPs to celebrate the success of the students who took part in EOTB’s Financial Literacy training program.

The program, which sought to equip students with enhanced financial competency to help them make better economic choices, was made possible thanks to a $379,200 Grow grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

“Financial literacy is very important for people to have as it provides them with the ability to understand and effectively use financial skills to manage their finances, to budget and to invest,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Congratulations to the Eastern Ontario Training Board for running a successful financial literacy training program for youth in Eastern Ontario. The financial literacy skills and knowledge they have attained in this program will help equip them to be more independent and to reach their financial goals.”

The OTF grant, first awarded in March 2020, assisted with the necessary staffing and program costs of the financial literacy program. The program assisted 400 anglophone and francophone youths living in economically vulnerable households in Eastern Ontario by seeking to improve their financial skills and knowledge. Thanks to this initiative, these youth have what they need to achieve greater financial independence which will have a positive impact on themselves and their community.

“The Financial Literacy program has been pivotal in arming young learners with vital financial knowledge. We’re celebrating not only their achievements but also the promise of a financially informed generation,” stated Martha Woods, EOTB’s Executive Director.

About the Eastern Ontario Training Board

Established in 1998, the EOTB’s mission is to provide access to quality local labour market information, engage employers in skill gap identification, facilitate training needs, and help job seekers acquire essential skills for employment. For more information, call 613-932-0210 or visit:

About the Ontario Trillium Foundation

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.