Recognizing Business Excellence and Community Leaders in South Glengarry

September 16, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 07 min on September 12, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Township of South Glengarry
Comment count:
Recognizing Business Excellence and Community Leaders in South Glengarry
Winners pictured at the 2023 Business and Community Award Gala held in the Tartan Hall, Williamstown, on Saturday, September 9th. (L-R): Darlene Bresee, Bill Bresee, Chris Bourgon, Emeric Deslages, Sylviane Dutrisac, Greyson Hope, and Laurie Harnden. (Photo : JENNIFER TREVERTON PHOTO)

WILLIAMSTOWN, ONTARIO, September 9, 2023 –MPP Nolan Quinn and Township of South Glengarry Council Members gave well-deserved recognition to local businesses and community members of distinction at the 2023 Business and Community Awards Gala held Saturday evening.

The winners, listed below, were selected in 6 award categories for excellence and innovation in business, community service, volunteer service, and improving the quality of life in South Glengarry.

Youth Merit: Greyson Hope
Entrepreneur of the Year: Ferme Butte & Bine Farm
Excellence in Agriculture: Robert Smith
Community Service: Bill and Darlene Bresee
Business of the Year: Lancaster Massage Therapy
Citizen of the Year: Chris Bourgon

Thanks to the generous support of local sponsors, about 100 attendees gathered to honour this year’s winners in an elegant setting with excellent food, followed by an awards ceremony.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Community Volunteers Support Local Health Care
Regional News

Community Volunteers Support Local Health Care

The newest members of the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Board of Directors say they want to learn and contribute to…

I’m Happy to Help!
Regional News

I’m Happy to Help!

Bill Ewing likes to help people. For 20 years, he has owned Bill’s Towing & Recovery, getting people out of difficult situations and keeping them safe. “We need to…