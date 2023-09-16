Recognizing Business Excellence and Community Leaders in South Glengarry

WILLIAMSTOWN, ONTARIO, September 9, 2023 –MPP Nolan Quinn and Township of South Glengarry Council Members gave well-deserved recognition to local businesses and community members of distinction at the 2023 Business and Community Awards Gala held Saturday evening.

The winners, listed below, were selected in 6 award categories for excellence and innovation in business, community service, volunteer service, and improving the quality of life in South Glengarry.

Youth Merit: Greyson Hope

Entrepreneur of the Year: Ferme Butte & Bine Farm

Excellence in Agriculture: Robert Smith

Community Service: Bill and Darlene Bresee

Business of the Year: Lancaster Massage Therapy

Citizen of the Year: Chris Bourgon

Thanks to the generous support of local sponsors, about 100 attendees gathered to honour this year’s winners in an elegant setting with excellent food, followed by an awards ceremony.