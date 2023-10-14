South Dundas celebrates fifth annual Council Community Breakfast and Awards of Excellence

The Municipality of South Dundas hosted its fifth annual Council Community Breakfast and Awards of Excellence ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McIntosh Country Inn and Conference Centre.

Approximately 85 attendees enjoyed a buffet breakfast while re-connecting with community members and business leaders in-person. This event was held virtually from 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic.

“This award ceremony celebrates and brings recognition to so many deserving businesses and individuals in our community,” said Rob Hunter, Economic Development Officer.

Chairperson of the Economic Community Development Advisory Committee Jeff Poapst and members of the South Dundas Council Team presented trophies to the 2023 Awards of Excellence winners:

Business of the Year Award: Lloyd McMillan Equipment (accepted by Lloyd and Troy McMillan)

Lloyd McMillan Equipment (accepted by Lloyd and Troy McMillan) Community Builder Award: Arla Casselman-Veinotte

Arla Casselman-Veinotte Innovation Award: Ross Video Ltd (accepted by David Ross)

Ross Video Ltd (accepted by David Ross) Tourism Award: Diane Sullivan – Arabesque Pottery Studio

Diane Sullivan – Arabesque Pottery Studio Young Professional Award: Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton Agriculture Leadership Award: Smyth’s Apple Orchard (accepted by Kaileigh Helmer)

Smyth’s Apple Orchard (accepted by Kaileigh Helmer) New Business Award: McArthur Muscle Restoration & Performance (unable to attend)

“South Dundas is unique in so many ways. I know every one of you in the room here today knows this and contributes to that,” said Mayor Jason Broad, who delivered a keynote speech. “You can change lives; your business or services changes lives; you impact people everyday; you are important and you are South Dundas! I would like to congratulate each of the award recipients and all of the businesses and individuals who were nominated. The Municipality looks forward to continuing to celebrate our local success stories.”

In closing, Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre spoke about the importance of bolstering local business and announced the 2023 Community Improvement Plan (CIP)recipients, including the following: Emard Bros. Lumber (receiving a $4,000 facade grant); Seaway Crafters Guild (receiving a $1,000 sign grant); Frank Ault Excavating (receiving a $4,000 facade grant) and Stone Crop Acres Winery (receiving a $1,000 sign grant).

The CIP is intended to encourage initiatives and stimulate development, allowing Municipalities to provide annual financial assistance in the rehabilitation of lands and/or buildings within defined CIP area boundaries.