St. Lawrence Parks Commission Celebrates Triple TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Reviews from millions of TripAdvisor travellers place iconic Ontario Sites Fort Henry, Kingston Pen Tours, and Upper Canada Village in the top 10% worldwide!

St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) proudly announces the prestigious 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been granted to its renowned attractions Fort Henry, Kingston Pen Tours, and Upper Canada Village.

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months.

This is the third year running that Fort Henry National Historic Site and Kingston Pen Tours have once again secured their place in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

This is the first year the Village has earned the guest feedback-based award, a testament to its commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to guests.

This year, the awards are made even more meaningful by the heightened competition via the travel resurgence seen over the past year. SLPC extends gratitude to our valued guests whose support has contributed to the continued success of these attractions.

There is still time to experience these attractions during this award-winning season! Kingston Pen Tours are available until November 26, Fort Henry fall tours run until October 1, and Upper Canada Village fall tours run until September 28.

This Halloween season, Fort Fright returns to Fort Henry, turning Kingston’s 18th-century garrison and National Historic Site into one of the top haunted houses in North America, from September 29 to October 31. Fan-favourite, family-friendly Pumpkinferno returns for its third season in Kingston, ON, this time in a new home, Kingston Penitentiary, beginning September 29, 2023. At Upper Canada Village, the twelfth season of Pumpkinferno runs select evenings from September 29 to October 29, 2023.

Each year, SLPC welcomes 680,000 guests across their sites, generating an estimated $80-100M in economic spinoff in local communities and Eastern Ontario. Fall events like Pumpkinferno and Fort Fright play a key role in extending the tourism season and generating important economic spinoff for local communities and the Eastern Ontario region.

For more information and tickets, please visit our website.