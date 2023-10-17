WBG Hosts Grands Opening of Food Hall at Cornwall Square

Weaving Baskets Group (WBG) proudly hosted a special event to mark the Grand Opening of the newly refurbished Food Hall in the city’s largest and only indoor mall.

“We wanted to host this event to come together and mark the Grand Opening of this community space, a newly refreshed dining destination in the city,” said Dale Allen, Director of Business Development for WBG. “It’s just the very start of our plans for the mall but it is also a reflection of our company’s commitment to Cornwall and its people, and a bright signal of things to come.”

A crowd of locals joined dignitaries including MPP Nolan Quinn, City of Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, as well as the city’s new CAO, Matthieu Fleury.

The seven-month and 1.9-million-dollar investment completely transformed the space with new lighting fixtures, beautiful wood and tile features, charging stations for electronics, and functional seating areas that include perimeter high-tops, two- and four-top tables, and comfortable banquettes. The entire design promotes a view towards the central skylight.

“These are local people investing in our community, modernizing and giving new life to important spaces like this in our community,” said Mayor Towndale. “When Nolan and I were in high school, the mall was the place to be. Today, it’s the place to be once again. That’s thanks to the thoughtfulness and innovation of Weaving Baskets Group moving forward and believing in our community.”

Following MPP Quinn’s and Mayor Towndale’s words and a ribbon cutting ceremony, many patrons enjoyed their meals from food vendors Cedars, Wok Express, Sip & Scoop, and Tim Hortons—and newcomers Juntos Mexican Eatery and Daily Chuck. There were several prize giveaways and a favourite local band, The Loveseats, provided the music for the event.

The redevelopment of the Food Hall continues to build on WBG’s history of renewal projects and community investment.