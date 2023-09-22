3 Minutes with MPP Nolan Quinn

Summer is quickly coming to an end with children already back to school, despite the forecast showing warm temperatures over the next few weeks. I had the opportunity to attend the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s Annual Conference (AMO) held this year in London, Ontario. AMO is an excellent organization that helps municipalities from all across the province to stay up to date with changes at all levels of government. It serves as a connecting link for municipalities to compare different internal and forward-facing processes. AMO also offers optional training to local elected officials and board members.

The AMO Conference is regarded as one of the most informative conferences for municipal staff and elected officials; part of it’s mandate is also to conduct delegation meetings with ministers and ministry staff. This year I had the opportunity to help advocate for local projects and initiatives with our local municipalities as well as sit in for Minister Michael Parsa on several meetings with municipalities from across Ontario.

Locally, I joined the City of Cornwall as they met with both the Minister of Environment, Conservation & Parks and the Associate Minister of Transportation to discuss a number of infrastructure projects which include road works, capital water works, and the future development of the business park, as well as the proposed development of a new Great Wolf Lodge in Cornwall. South Stormont had the opportunity to meet with the Ministry of Red Tape Reduction as well as the Ministry of Economic Development and Job Creation and Trade to discuss capital water projects and tourism opportunities. South Glengarry met with the Minister of Transportation to dialogue about the development along the 401 corridor.

I along side Minister Parsa, Associate Minister Williams and PA Kanapathi took over 20 meetings in two days with different municipalities and local organizations to discuss growing concerns around food insecurity, homelessness and social assistance programs. It was very beneficial and constructive to hear what local officials and program administrators had to provide and to discuss how we can continue to support programs and people in need of assistance across Ontario.

It continues to be a pleasure to work with our local municipalities to help advance the best interests of our area in our efforts to help attract new and exciting investments to the region. I wish you all the best and hope you are able to take the time to enjoy the Fall season in the coming weeks.