3 Minutes with the Mayor of South Stormont

We are all very aware of the current housing crisis across the country, and our region is certainly not immune to those impacts.

In 2021, the province has appointed a Housing Affordability Task Force (HATF) to explore measures to address housing affordability, increasing the supply of market housing, and reducing red tape to accelerate timelines. The Township, along with all other municipalities, were asked to provide feedback to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on the recommendations from the HATF and indicate the top 5 priorities for our community.

Council and Staff have reviewed the recommendations from the HATF and indicated the following as our community’s top priorities:

Supporting higher density developments to achieve better affordable and attainable housing options.

Funding pilot projects to create innovative pathways to homeownership for both first-generation homeowners and marginalized people.

Requiring appellants to seek permission from the Ontario Land Tribunal prior to filing an appeal to reduce baseless appeals and eliminate delays in the development process.

Recommendations that the federal and provincial governments update HST rebate programs to reflect current home prices to encourage the construction of more apartment buildings and senior residences built for long-term rentals.

Providing provincial and federal loan guarantees for purpose-built rental, affordable rental and affordable ownership projects.

The Township is generally supportive of the recommendations issued by the HATF, however we feel these priorities would best serve the communities of South Stormont to help tackle the current housing crisis.

We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the construction industry, and our residents to help reach our shared goals of better and more appropriate housing options to build our communities.