News From the Square

Did you know that Cornwall Square’s recently renovated washrooms have already become the target of teenage vandals who took it upon themselves to deface some of the auto flush valves in the men’s washroom. The lack of respect shown by some people is incredible and one wonders what pleasure a person can derive from trashing a brand-new piece of equipment that cost several thousands of dollars to replace.

Did you know that all of the Cornwall Square property Fire Lanes need to be kept clear at all times of any impediments. By impediments the by-law means that people cannot park their vehicle in any Fire Lane, taxis cannot sit in any Fire Lane, delivery trucks cannot park in a Fire Lane. The main Fire Lane runs along the building edge from Pitt St. to Sydney St. It unfortunately become an all too familiar practice for taxis and delivery trucks as well as the few customers who seem to think they can ignore that by-law requirement and also get incensed when mall Security or mall Maintenance personnel ask them to move. Anyone can stop in a Fire Lane to let a passenger out of their vehicle, but immediately thereafter the driver needs to move along and either park their vehicle in the parking lot if they are staying or waiting for their passenger to return. It is simply common sense and courtesy to avoid parking in a Fire Lane, but it appears that trait is in short supply with certain people.

Did you know that Art4All in the Mall will be held this Saturday in the eastern courtyard in front of Dollarama from 12:00Noon until 2:00pm. Come on in and be creative and artistic.

Did you know that Mother Nature can make it uncomfortable to be outside in the fresh air these days. Cornwall Square offers a cozy, warm, indoor area for those who want to get some exercise on a daily basis by walking around both levels of the interior mall. The Seaway Valley Community Health Centre currently has a structured mall walking program as part of their community program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, however anyone can come in and “do laps” on their own any day of the week. The extra benefit of walking indoors here at Cornwall Square is that once done with the exercise part, you can take-5 and mosey over to the Food Hall for a refreshment and nourishment to recharge the energy battery depleted from the laps you just completed.

Did you know that the 2024 Cornwall Heritage Fair will once again take place here at Cornwall Square on Saturday February 17th, 2024, from 8:00am to 4:00pm on the upper level in the former EB Games store which is right beside the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre space. Come and see a bit of Cornwall history on display.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will once again host its “Valentine Mega Selfie Days” opportunity at Centre Court with the 2024 version of the “I Love You” display where you and your sweetie can come and take a selfie and create a new and lasting memory.