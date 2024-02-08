News From the Square

Did you know that the Cornwall Square FOOD HALL will welcome another quick service restaurant in late March or early April of this year. CHICKEN GARDEN will be located between Wok Express and Sip & Scoop and is specializing in fried chicken dishes as well as French fries and Onion rings. Over the next 6 weeks you will hear the restaurant’s contractor carrying out the renovation of the former A&W space. We welcome Mr. Kabir and his team to Cornwall Square.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will also be welcoming SIDIQI RUGS to the Cornwall Square upper level between GNC and Coles. Team Sidiqi will feature area rugs small and large as well as offer in home rug cleaning services. The Sidiqi family has been in the retail rug business for many years in the greater Toronto area. The Sidiqi Rugs store will open just after mid-February 2024 to serve the area rig needs of Cornwall and area. Welcome to Cornwall Square to Khwaja Sidiqi and his team.

Did you know that Cornwall Square has 3 ATMs to serve our customers. 2 ATMs are on the main level. Scotia Bank’s ATM is located at the East end under the escalator. TD Bank’s ATM is located at the west end at the back of the passenger elevator. There is an ATM on the upper level at the right-side entrance to the FOOD HALL. The upper-level ATM is an independent locally owned machine and is filled almost weekly as opposed to the 2 ATMs on the main floor. Most customers are unaware of the ATM on the upper level, hence when either of the Bank ATMs have difficulties, customers should remember the upper-level ATM.

Have you taken a look at the transformation going on at the upper-level west end? The Urban Planet store fixturing and merchandising team are busy setting up the store, placing racks and display units throughout the sales floor, relocating signage holders hanging down from the ceiling, doing a variety of physical changes in an effort to be ready to receive and put out all the Urban Planet, Urban Kids and Forever 21 merchandise in its rightful spot for the store’s Opening Day in early March.

Did you know that in just 2 days you will be able to “take a selfie with your sweetie” at centre court on the main level. This is a freebie for you and your sweetie from us here at Cornwall Square.

Did you know that here at Cornwall Square, you will find sweets for your sweetie, gold, gems and other jewelry for your partner, get your nails done, satisfy your reading and puzzle needs as well as surprise your better half by bringing home a treat from the FOOD HALL on Valentine’s Day, just a week away.

Cornwall Square would like to congratulate the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce on their inaugural “Monthly News from the Chamber of Commerce” page in today’s Seaway News.