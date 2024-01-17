News From the Square

Did you know that as of last Monday, January 15th, 2024, Urban Planet took possession of the upper level of the former Sears building in order to carry out their own renovations, install all of their store fixtures, their store signage and complete the picture with the arrival of their merchandise for Urban Planet, Urban Kids and Forever 21. What looks like a vast empty area today will be transformed into a vibrant retail store over the next few weeks. Everyone is welcome to come and see the ongoing changes to the space and perhaps gain an understanding of what goes into getting a retail store up and running from a bare wall beginning to a fully merchandised store.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square WINTER BLOWOUT SALE is happening this week Saturday January 13th to Sunday January 21st. Come on down and check it out.

Did you know that Tim Hortons has brought back a few old favorites with the return of the dutchie and the blueberry fritter. Yum! Come and try them.

Did you know that one way to beat the winter blahs is to come over to the mall and enjoy a nice lunch outing in the FOOD HALL. In addition to Tim Hortons and their retro menu items, Daily Chuck’s burgers, Juntos Mexican fare, the Upper Vaults sandwiches, Cedars wraps and salads, Wok Express’ Chinese dishes and Sip & Scoop’s bubble teas can lift your day. Get a group of friends together and spend a couple of hours enjoying a meal together.

Did you know that there will be a Valentine’s market here at Cornwall Square on January 20th in The Square Marketplace.

Did you know that Arks Harvest reopened 2 Saturdays ago with a long line of customers waiting to get in and save on fresh fruit and veggies. Arks Harvest is a not-for-profit volunteer driven effort based in Vankleek Hill. The Cornwall Square store will hopefully grow as the customer response expands as will their need for additional volunteers.

Did you know that Prince Electronics gift shop, that has been at Corwall Square as a temporary tenant since 2021, has decided to delay the start of its sabbatical until the end of April 2024 returning in the fall of 2024.

Did you know that Mother Nature decided to revert to her old ways with the 2 recent snowstorms that saw the sudden appearance of snow mounds on various parts of the Cornwall Square property and the spreading of salt and ice-melter on icy areas.