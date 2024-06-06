CCHF June roundup – we’re here because you care! 

With summer JUST around the corner, our team at CCHF is proud to share three good news stories with you this month.

Dairy Cares for SDG: We’re honoured to have been a recipient of the recent Dairy Cares 4 SDG fundraiser at the Bonnie Glen this spring. The event raised an astounding $78,305.29 for each local hospital foundation. At CCHF, this incredible gift will bring the Emergency Department project from Dancing with the CCH Stars to life. Thanks to our dairy farmers, five new patient stretchers and a new patient lift will soon arrive at CCH. Remaining funds will purchase other essential medical equipment for local patients.

Did you know most dairy products sold at stores in town are locally produced? The Dairy Farmers of Canada logo shows you’re buying products made with 100 per cent Canadian milk.

Appreciation for the Cornwall Hospital Auxiliary: Volunteer Week was celebrated this spring, and to us, no one exemplifies the heart of volunteering like our Cornwall Hospital Auxiliary members. From helping visitors at the hospital find their way, to running the gift shop, to directing patients in the Emergency Department waiting room, or conducting charitable fundraisers to support CCH, our 100-strong Auxiliary members are an important presence at the hospital and one of CCHF’s largest donors. Thanks to the Auxiliary, CCHF has helped purchase $749,800 in essential medical equipment over the years, and their giving continues to grow. We’re so grateful for their efforts, philanthropy, and partnership.

Tribute to the chemo unit: Now, here’s a heartwarming story! Grateful patient Monica Grundman recently hosted an “I’m still alive” fundraiser, raising $3,780 for CCH’s Chemotherapy Unit. We thank Monica for sharing her journey with us – and you:

“Diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2023, the oncologists in Ottawa highly recommended chemotherapy treatments. I was fortunate to have these sessions at the Cornwall Community Hospital. To-date, I’ve done 18 rounds of chemo and have always been treated so kindly and well by the nurses there. I’d tell people, ‘I feel like I am going for a ‘Spa Day’!’. The comfort of their patients is always priority, with offerings of beverages, cookies, and hot blankets along with compassion as they undergo treatments.”

“When looking back at my year, what really made a difference in my life was having chemotherapy so close to my home instead of 3-hour round trips to the Ottawa General. That’s why doing a fundraiser to help this unit was so important to me!”

