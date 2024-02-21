Congratulations, lighting changes, pre-Easter surprise and idiot behaviour…..

Did you know that the Different Abilities store located on the main level of Cornwall Square was recently recognized by receiving the “Inclusion and Diversity” award from the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to the Different Abilities team.

Did you know that K-Mac Electric are busy on the upper level of the mall replacing the old fluorescent lighting with LED lighting. It is easy to tell where they are in the mall because they must shut down the electrical circuit they are working on to avoid “lighting up their lives”. Last week K-Mac was working in the back corridor and the emergency exit stairs on the south side and that circuit also serves the public washrooms. The romantic lighting level is not what one expects to find in a washroom setting, but as they say, “all good things must come to an end” and we are back to our normal lighting levels.

Did you know that on the weekend of March 2nd and March 3rd, there will be an artisan vendor market in the Square Marketplace. This third-party vendor market is being hosted by Soaplads.

Did you know that Katie Hope from Balloon Babes is working on the Cornwall Square 2024 Easter Bunny Garden that will sprout into place shortly after the middle of March and remain in place until the middle of April. This year’s version of the Bunny Garden should have you buzzing.

Did you also know that in addition to the Bunny Garden, there will be a surprise visitor hanging around the mall keeping an eye on the Bunny Garden.

Did you know that, for those observing Lent, and looking for something to give up during that period just before Easter, the easiest thing to sacrifice and give up, is to give up anything in the first place and just keep on living the way you normally would and avoid the stress from sacrificing something you like.

Did you know that the recent milder weather has brought out the local vandal community who decided to spray graffiti and otherwise paint certain areas of the parking garage that will cost several hundreds of dollars to repair. On the other hand, the mall also witnessed the return of the young lady firebug who decided to burn up the garbage receptacle near the Sydney Street mall entrance thus destroying the $700.00 receptacle for no other reason than to get her “jollies”.

“Remember Shop Local, Shop Indoors, Shop Cornwall Square.”