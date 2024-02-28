EARLY MARCH EVENTS, PEOPLE CHANGES AND URBAN PLANET PROGRESS……

Did you know that March is but a couple of days away and according to all the furry rodents, we are in for an early Spring which this year will coincide with an early Easter on Sunday March 31st. In addition, we change our clocks to daylight savings time on March 10th. Let’s hope that Mother Nature is also generous in the change department and brings us sunshine and warmth by mid-March in support of all those four-legged prognosticators.

Did you know that we are saying Goodbye to Sue and her Do What I Want kiosk at the end of February as she moves on to an expanded array of merchandise and services in a different location in downtown Cornwall. We wish Sue all the best in her new location and hope that her decision to seek alternate space is the right one for her new and expanded business.

Did you know that on this coming weekend of March 2nd and March 3rd, the Square Marketplace will be the location for the Soaplads artisan and vendor market. Come and check this new event that will become a monthly one on the first weekend of every month.

Did you know that staff changes have taken place in the Cornwall Square Administration Office and Maintenance Team. Laurie is no longer working with me in the mall administration office, and we bid adieu to Gail Westley from her temporary duties in the Maintenance Team, as Marianne has recovered and returned to her duties in the Food Hall.

Did you also know that we are looking for new personnel for the mall administration office as well as a new maintenance-janitorial person for the afternoon shift. Resumes can be brought in to the mall administration office or sent to my email at leodoucet@weavingbaskets.com and as always, we will only contact those people that we decide to interview.

Did you know that on Saturday March 9th, 2024, there will be an Easter Market taking place within The Square Marketplace on the main level of the mall across from the passenger elevator. The Amethyst Claire Easter Pop Up Market will feature 25 vendors selling their creations.

Did you know that Sidiqi Rugs is now open. If you are interested in Turkish rugs or are looking to buy one, please drop in and see their inventory.

Did you know that Urban Planet is busy transforming the upper level of the former Sears store into their Urban Planet, Urban Kids and Forever 21 retail facility. One can look into the store from the upper-level store entrance from the mall and witness the daily progress of the Urban Planet store merchandising team. It looks like there are only 2 more weeks to go before the store opens to the public. What a way to start the March Break!