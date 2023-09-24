Food Hall Grand Opening, Thanksgiving Food Drive and More………

Did you know that the Grand Opening of the new FOOD HALL will take place at 5:00pm on Friday October 13, 2023. Between now and October 13th, the balance of the final touches will be put in place. The demising caps, the vertical panel separating each tenant’s storefront from its neighbour will be installed this week, look for the whiny black metal columns covering the current plywood frame. The missing tile supply has just landed and will be transported to Cornwall later this week and installed next week. Once these last two items are complete, we can get the big red ribbon ready to be cut on October 13th. We will announce more details and Grand Opening giveaways and contests in the coming weeks. That information will appear in this column as well as on our social media platforms.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is teaming up with The Agape Centre to hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive here at the Square starting on Saturday September 23, 2023, and running until October 4th, 2023. There will be donation bins on both levels of the mall for people to drop off nonperishable food items. It would be nice to collect 500 lbs. of foodstuff in the 12-day period. We hope that we do not witness a repeat performance from last year by the 4 well-dressed thieves who emptied one of the food collection bins on the last day of the Food Drive and ran off. The bin(s) on the upper level will be next to The Agape Lottery Booth. The bin(s) on the main level will be at Centre Court. All bins will be identified as Food Drive Donation Bins. Please support this worthy cause with your donation of nonperishable foodstuff.

Did you know that you only have 3 weeks to get ready to have your “daylight” scared out of you. This leaves you only three weeks to practice your fright screaming and to purchase that extra pair of unmentionables to have on hand. The Ghost Walk for Charity group are working on a special treat this year to ensure that anyone participating will remember the experience for a long time. Now that sounds eeeerieeee……………….

Did you know that the Fall Season starts tomorrow and that our “Fall” banners will be hanging above the mall interior as the “summer” posters are stored away for another year.

Did you know that during the “The Ghost Walk for Charity” the Cornwall Square will encourage stores to remain open until 9:00pm to allow attendees to shop later at those stores that remain open as well as patronize the FOOD HALL restaurants to build up your energy before or get a calming meal after the Ghost Walk for Charity experience. The mall building itself will be open until 10:30pm on those evenings where The Ghost Walk for Charity is operating.