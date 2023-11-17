Have overdue library fines? Pay with food bank donations

Want to clear out those library fines while supporting others in need?

The SDG Library is pleased to announce the return of its highly anticipated Food+ for Fines campaign from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4. This community-based program invites library patrons to give back to their communities by bringing non-perishable, non-expired items or personal care items to any SDG Library branch in return for library fine forgiveness.

For each donation item received, $2 in library fines will be waived from the patron’s account. All item donations will be given to local food banks.

If the patron has no outstanding library fines, the patron can “pay it forward” by paying off the fines of others in the community.

Even those who don’t have a library card are encouraged to drop off non-perishable items and personal care items during opening hours. Branch locations include Alexandria, Avonmore, Chesterville, Crysler, Ingleside, Iroquois, Lancaster, Long Sault, Finch, Maxville, Morrisburg, South Mountain, Williamsburg, Williamstown, and Winchester.

All items that are collected by the SDG Library will be given to local food banks that serve people living in the SDG Counties.

Examples of items that can be donated include canned vegetables, canned soup, peanut butter, pasta sauce, canned fruit, toothpaste soap, feminine hygiene products, rice, cereal, and more. For further ideas, please visit the websites of local food banks, such as House of Lazarus or Community Food Share.

The Food+ for Fines program runs bi-annually in the spring and winter. In May of this year, the SDG Library ran a pet edition of the program by collecting items for animal shelters, such as pet food, blankets, toys, bedding, and more. However, as the winter season approaches, the library will only be accepting donations for humans so the non-perishable and personal care items can more efficiently and quickly distribute items to food banks.

For any further information, please contact Cassie at cmacdonell@sdglibrary.ca.