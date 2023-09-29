Leek and Kale Soup

Tis the season for all things comforting; for some this means pumpkin spiced lattés, grandma’s famous casserole or a delicious dessert. Fall represents a change in direction. Less planting, more harvest, lighter meals and sunlight to candles and stews. For me this time of year I crave soup, well actually I love soup all year round. Its one of the easiest ways to incorporate a variety of flavours and hide those vegetables for the fussy eaters…. This leek soup is perfect comfort meal, loaded with healthy and delicious ingredients.

Lentil Leek Soup with Mushrooms and Kale

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ yellow onion, finely chopped

1 shallot, minced

1 cup leek, chopped (about one leek white and light green part only)

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

½ teaspoon salt (plus more to taste as you go)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 cup brown lentils, rinsed and uncooked

6 cups vegetable or chicken bone broth

1 cup milk (if using alternatives, unsweetened almond is best for taste)

2 cups of kale, chopped ( I gently massage my kale after cleaning)

Heat olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onions and shallots and cook until translucent. Stir frequently to prevent burning (about 5-7 minutes). Add leeks, garlic and sauté until fragrant (about 2 minutes). Next, add the rosemary, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined; add the broth of choice, lentils, and mushrooms. Turn the heat to medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and let simmer until lentils soft (about 20-25 minutes). Add milk of choice and stir. Remove half of the soup and add to blender. Blend until smooth. Add blended soup back into pot and stir. Top with kale and cook until wilted (1-2 minutes). Taste and adjust seasoning. Top with cracked pepper.