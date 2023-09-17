Apples & Art Studio Tour returns September 23-24

The 32nd annual Apples & Art Studio Tour returns to Cornwall and SDG Counties on the weekend of Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th from 10 am to 4 pm.

This year’s tour features an incredible line up of more than 70 local artists exhibiting at 40 locations from Morrisburg to Alexandria. In addition, three Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network sites are also participating.

“We’re really stoked for this year’s event! There’s a good mix of returning and new artists and locations, covering a variety of disciplines from sculpture to textiles, as well as our always amazing painters and illustrators. Our new website showcases their talents as beautifully as we could have hoped,” said Richard Salem, Executive Director of Your Arts Council, Cornwall & the Counties and coordinator of the event.

The arrival of fall is one of the most colourful events of the year in our area. The season dresses in its most vibrant hues while local artists open their creative space to visitors.

The goal of the Apples & Art Studio Tour is to give the residents of and visitors to Cornwall and area an opportunity to enjoy art in the spaces where it is actually created. It is a chance to meet the artists, to chat, to see their work in a natural setting and enjoy the wellness of visual beauty and friendly company.

Visitors can expect to discover all types of artists who work with paint, ink, clay, fine stones, wood and glass to create original pieces of art.

The 2022 tour saw 7,000 studio visits and $75,000 worth of art sold during the two-day event.

Plan your tour!

The brochure showcasing the locations for 2023 is now available!

Click here to access the online brochure

The Apples & Art Studio Tour website and Facebook page further explain the possibilities of this annual event. Late-joiners to the tour can be located through the website where the map of the sites and biographies of artists are available.

Additional information

For additional info on the Apples & Art Studio Tour, please visit the official website and Facebook page.

