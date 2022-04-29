Art on the Waterfront June 4-5,2022

April 29, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 15 min on April 27, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by Art on the Waterfront
Art on the Waterfront June 4-5,2022
Art on the Waterfront 2019.

 

Chesterville, ON

It’s been two years since the Art on the Waterfront Festival last transformed the scenic atmosphere of Chesterville into a weekend of art, music and imagination – but the long wait is about to come to an end!

Returning for its 10th Anniversary, since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt, Art on the Waterfront is pleased to invite you to its free two-day event on June 4-5, 2022, that features a Kids’ Zone in The Gathering House and talent show on the main stage, live music, entertainment, and more than 50 artists and artisans from around the province displaying and selling their works.

“We know that everyone is really looking forward to this years event”, said Committee Chair Cheryl Beasley. “That includes the attendees, the artists/artisans and vendors – and especially the musicians who can’t wait to play again for a live audience”.

The festival launches with a big breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at The Gathering House at 2 Water Street, with opening ceremonies starting at 10 a.m. at the Gazebo.

This popular festival also features an outstanding lineup of live music all weekend long, organized by Music Producer Michael Houston (aka “tic”) that starts at noon and goes until 7 p.m. on Saturday – and from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

So whether you visit the festival to find your own unique piece of hand-crafted art, set your kids loose to enjoy the super-fun Kids’ Zone, eat some great food, or listen to some spectacular live music; you’re bound to find something that will bring you back year after year.

For more information about the schedule of events, visit www.artonthewaterfront.ca.

See you there!

