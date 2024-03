March 22nd is As Young As You Feel Day.

Age is just a number — a state of mind, not a limitation — it’s how you feel that counts! Embrace your inner child and stay young at heart.

As Young As You Feel Day is a day for losing your inhibitions. So forget worrying about what other people think, whether they think you are too old, and do whatever it is that makes you feel young!

