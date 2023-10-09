Aultsville Live presents Séan McCann of Great Big Sea

Dive into a wave of nostalgia on Saturday, October 21st as Aultsville Theatre presents the legendary Séan McCann, founding member of iconic Canadian band Great Big Sea, as part of the new Aultsville Live series.

The year 2023 marks three decades since Great Big Sea made waves in the music industry. And what better way to celebrate than with one of its founding members leading the charge.

Known as “The Shantyman,” Séan is set to take fans on a delightful musical journey, sharing stories, jokes, and, of course, and those timeless foot-tapping tracks that defined an era.

The concert will be an immersive experience that promises to evoke emotions, spark memories, and create new ones. From the vibrant coasts of Newfoundland to the rhythmic beats that defined a generation, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

Ticket information

The concert is being held on Saturday, October 21st. Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are available in person at the Aquatic Centre (100 Water Street East) or Benson Centre (800 Seventh Street West) or by phone at 613-938-9400.

Tickets can also be purchased online via TicketPro (click here to purchase tickets).