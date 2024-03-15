Australian Blues Legend Lloyd Spiegel Headlines the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage in Morrisburg

For the sixth show of their 2023/24 season, the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage is bringing in Melbourne-based blues legend Lloyd Spiegel to headline their Morrisburg stage. Lloyd has been touring the globe for over thirty years, he’s released a dozen albums in that time and his many accolades include receiving the Australian Blues Award fourteen times.

Australian Guitar Player Magazine describes Lloyd as “a guitarist almost without peer” and his live shows are known not only for his guitar wizardry but also his powerful lyrics and hilarious story telling. As Terry Seguin of the CBC says: “guitar magic and great stories. This show is value for money! Go be amazed!”

“This is a show that we tried to schedule both in 2021 and 2022,” says St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth. “Shutdowns in both Canada and travel restrictions in Australia meant we’ve been much longer getting Lloyd to our Stage than we had hoped, but we are delighted our audience will now finally have an opportunity to see and hear this incredible musician.”

The St. Lawrence Stage audience will also be delighted by the opening act in this show: Emma Lamontagne. Emma is an Ottawa-based singer songwriter who played in a St. Lawrence Stage emerging artists lineup last year. The audience was asking the SLAS team to bring her back as soon as possible – and they have!

The show is on Saturday March 23rd, 7 pm at Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets available via the SLAS website here: https://www.st-lawrencestage.com/shows.html

For local guitarists, the Acoustic Stage has also planned a two-hour workshop called ‘Unlocking the Blues Guitar’ with Lloyd, to be held from 2-4 pm on March 23rd at the Playhouse. Suitable for all levels, it it be an incredible opportunity to pick up some tips from a master. Lloyd loves teaching as much as he loves performing and it will be a fabulous two hours. Tickets for the workshop are also available via the St. Lawrence website, or questions can be emailed to: info@st-lawrencestage.com