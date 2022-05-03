Avonmore photographer selected for prestigious national exhibition

May 3, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 25 min on May 3, 2022
Provided by Professional Photographers of Canada
Photographer Beth Alexander

 

April 23, 2022

Photographer Beth Alexander, has had 4 image(s) selected for exhibition in a national Salon celebrating the best of Canadian professional photography.

Beth’s image ‘Get back to work Right Meow’ earned a Judge’s Choice Ribbon at the Professional Photographers of Canada’s 2022 annual competition; a national exhibition celebrating the best of Canadian professional photography.

A panel of master photographers judged the best works submitted by professional photographers from across Canada and accepted a selection of outstanding images for exhibition as the 2022 National Image Salon of the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC). The salon was revealed on April 23, 2022, online and live on the Professional Photographers of Canada Facebook page (https://www.facebook. com/PPOCNational/).

In addition to demonstrating the makers’ ability to create outstanding images for their clientele, inclusion into the salon earns the maker merits toward several designations offered to PPOC members, including the prestigious Craftsman of Photographic Arts and Master of Photographic Arts. The competition features entries from across Canada in 22 different classes, including commercial, portrait, fine art and wedding.

“Photographers must show extraordinary talent to win an award among such illustrio us company,” said Tina Weltz MPA, SPA, Chair of the National Exhibition Committee. “We were thrilled to see so many inspiring entries in the competition this year. The salon images clearly demonstrate the exceptional skill and quality that professionals bring to the medium of photography.”

