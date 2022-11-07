Cline House Gallery to host 40 artists in a “Merry Mini” Holiday Art Exhibition

November 7, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 59 min on November 7, 2022
Provided by the City of Cornwall
Local artist Heather J Smith — who will be participating in the Merry Mini Holiday Art Exhibition — seen holding one of her drawings. She is surrounded by various other work from other participating artists. (Photo : Cline House Gallery)

Cline House Gallery is excited to open its doors for the annual “Merry Mini” Holiday Art Exhibition, from November 10th to December 23rd.

This popular show features over 200 art pieces each measuring 12×12 inches by 40 artists working in every medium from paint to charcoal, to ceramics and glass.

“This show is a great way to continue to build a wonderful artistic community at the gallery and introduce new and experienced art collectors to emerging and established artists alike,” said Emily MacLeod, Visual Arts Coordinator for the Cline House. “For some of the artists, it is their first time exhibiting in a gallery, while others are seasoned professionals. It’s fun to feature such diversity in one show”.

Some participating artists have come from as far away as Kingston, Ottawa and Montreal, but more than half represent the incredible talent right here in SDG.

“I can’t imagine any artist not feeling proud to see their work hanging on the Cline House Gallery walls,” said participating artist Heather J Smith of Cornwall. “Walking into the space when the show opens is a feast for the eyes and makes me smile when I see what the other artists have been busy creating. Over the years I’ve made many purchases from this show, I hope to add more work to my home this year and I’ll probably choose a few to give as gifts for the holidays too!”.

Offering small works of original art within an affordable price range during the holiday season is what the “Merry Mini Holiday Show” is all about. It couldn’t be easier to support artists, shop local and buy handmade.

An opening reception will be held November 10th from 7pm to 9pm. All are welcome to attend.

 

 

