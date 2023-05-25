COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CORNWALL LEGION SENIORS 60 AND OVER CLUB Members monthly Pot Luck Luncheon, meeting and bingo will be held on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, starting at noon. We have a new executive for next year, starting in September 2023. Bring in your cards in September to re-new your membership NEW MEMBERS ARE WELCOME.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Everyone welcome. Next euchre is on wed., June 7th. Please call 613-936-6060 for reservations.

CORNWALL LIONS CLUB LOBSTERFEST, 15th annual event on Fri., June 16 at the Best Western Parkway Inn, Cabaret Room. Meal served at 7 pm. Info or tickets: Wayne at wayne.locke@hotmail.com

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH, Glen Walter. May 17 & 31, June 14 & 28. Doors open @ 5:00pm, Early Bird @ 6:20pm. Bingo starts @ 7:00pm. Info-613-931-1424

LANCASTER LONG TERM CARE WALK FOR ALZHEIMERS May 26 from 10am-2pm at Lancaster Long Term Care Residence, 105 Military Rd. Entertainment, photo booth, snack shack. Info: 613-347-3016.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB presents Birds in your Backyard with Mike Chegrinec on Tues., June 6 from 1-3 pm in the Oak Room. Registration and info: 613-932-4969 or seaayseniors@gmail.com

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

MOOD WALKS encourages & supports mental &physical health through exposure to the healing effects of nature, participation in physical activity and engagement with their community. Info Angele at 613-551-9253 or visit our Events Page https://cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events. Location: Gray’s Creek Conservation Area (Parking Lot) June 6, 13, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS is back to serving their traditional Community Family Breakfast on Sun., May 28 in the St. Francis Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 8:30 AM to NOON. All are welcome. Accessible with elevator service provided.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session & Dinner on Sat. June 3 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

FREE CONCERT! LAMOUREUX PARK BANDSHELL. Sat. June 3rd 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Music by Cornwall New Horizons Band. Come out and join in the fun. For further info, www.cornwallnewhorizonsband.org or see us on Facebook

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC DINNER & DANCE June 10th at the Lion’s Club in Bonville at 6 pm. Pork loin, salad & dessert. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners class on Mondays; Intermediate class on Tuesdays; Band rehearsals on Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

CORNWALL LEGION SENIORS 60 AND OVER CLUB Bid Euchre enthusiasts, games on Thurs., June 8th,15th, 22nd and 29th in main hall at 1 pm.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 31 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18th from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dances June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL is pleased to offer a FREE 4-Week Daycare Worker Training. Starts Monday, June 19, 2023 at 1pm Classes run Monday to Thursday. To register, call 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Le TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL a le plaisir d’offrir une formation GRATUITE de 4 semaines pour les travailleurs des garderies. Les cours débutent le lundi 19 juin 2023 à 13 h et se déroulent du lundi au jeudi. Pour vous inscrire, appelez le 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL LIONS CLUB LOBSTERFEST, 15ème événement annuel le vendredi 16 juin au Best Western Parkway Inn, Cabaret Room. Repas servi à 19 heures. Informations ou billets : Wayne à wayne.locke@hotmail.com

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 26 mai aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas), de 11h30 à 13h et de 16h à 18h30.

BINGO À LA PAROISSE DU SANG PRECIEUX, Glen Walter. 17 et 31 mai, 14 et 28 juin. Ouverture des portes à 17h00, lève-tôt à 18h20. Le bingo commence à 19h00. Renseignements : 613-931-1424

Le SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB présente Birds in your Backyard avec Mike Chegrinec le mardi 6 juin de 13h à 15h dans la salle Oak. Inscription et informations : 613-932-4969 ou seaayseniors@gmail.com

CLUB DES AÎNÉS DE 60 ANS ET PLUS DE LA LÉGION DE CORNWALL Offre aux amateurs d’Euchre des parties les jeudis 8, 15, 22 et 29 juin à 13 h dans la salle principale.

FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS reprend son traditionnel petit-déjeuner familial communautaire le dimanche 28 mai dans la salle paroissiale St. Francis (434 Second St. W.) de 8 h 30 à midi. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Accessible grâce à un ascenseur.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre 31 mai à 19h. Info : Roly 613-932-9396 ou Gerry 613-931-3076.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB Première exposition annuelle de voitures pour la fête des pères, le 18 juin de 9 h à 15 h au 1150, chemin Montréal.

DANSE SOCIALE le premier vendredi du mois de 19 h à 22 h au Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146, avenue Chevrier. Danses le 2 juin. Info : Dennis 613-618-7684.

DINER ET DANSE DE MUSIQUE COUNTRY CLASSIQUE Le 10 juin au Club Lion de Bonville à 18 h. Longe de porc, salade et dessert. Longe de porc, salade et dessert. Info : Marland 613-936-3625.