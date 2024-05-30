Cornwall Millennial Prom Party

On Saturday, May 18, over 250 gathered at the Cornwall Civic Complex for the Millennial PromParty and 20th High School Reunion. Organized by Shannon Ferguson and Lauren Secord, the May 18th event brought together the class of 2003-2005 for an evening steeped in nostalgia and reconnections.

Attendees, dressed in formal attire, enjoyed a night of dancing to the best hits from the late ’90s and early 2000s, a cash bar with affordable drinks, and a pizza buffet. The atmosphere was electric as two Montreal DJs played iconic tracks from their youth.

“Five years ago, Lauren and I organized a 15-year reunion, which was a big hit,” said Shannon Ferguson. “For our 20th, we wanted to make it even bigger and include all the Cornwall high schools.”

Lauren Secord highlighted the unique millennial experience of bridging the pre- and post-internet eras and expressed her excitement for dancing to nostalgic hits from their youth.

“As millennials, we know the before and after. Before the internet, after the internet,” said Lauren Secord. “I’m so excited to dance to the old songs: Usher, Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls, and more.”

Also, a decorated balloon arch provided photo opportunities, and unlike the days of film processing, everyone could view their photos immediately.

The event successfully brought back the magic of prom and captured the essence of ageneration.