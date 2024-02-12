February 12th is Darwin Day.

This visionary naturalist revolutionized science with his groundbreaking theory of evolution, changing the way we view the world around us.

A pivotal moment in history occurred when we began to take a hard look at ourselves, and at life, in a new way. It changed not just how we perceived ourselves, but it also affected how we understood our relationship to all the other life and species on Earth. We came to realize, along the way, that we had been connected, however distantly, to every form of life on Earth, and that moment was both aggrandizing and humbling, all at once.

That moment was when Charles Darwin brought the idea of Law of Natural Selection into the limelight of the scientific world, and we began to see with clear eyes how everything, absolutely everything, was connected.

