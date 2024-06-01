Dinosaur Day

June 1, 2024
Dinosaur Day

June 1 is Dinosaur Day.

Discover a lost world of colossal creatures, where gigantic predators and gentle giants once roamed the earth.

Dinosaurs have been the subject of scrutiny, fascination and even mysticism for more than 300 years, since the first dinosaur bone was discovered by scientists. Now, Dinosaur Day provides an opportunity for students, teachers and just general fans of dinosaurs to learn more about them and celebrate them just as they deserve!

