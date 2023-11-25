Fall Juried Art Exhibition returns to Cornwall Square

The annual show is made possible thanks to a strong relationship with the Cornwall Square.

“We’re pleased to work with Focus Art on this annual show,” said Leo Doucet, Property Manager at Cornwall Square. “There’s some great synergy between the mall and community events such as this and it’s a great time of year to do this.”

In addition to the Cornwall Square, Your Arts Council, Cline House Gallery and RBC Wealth Management also assist with supporting the exhibit.

“We’re fortunate to have some great community partners that assist us in bringing this event to life,” Ms. Trottier added.

Show Times

The Fall Juried Art Exhibition will be open on the following dates and times:

Thursday, November 16 & 23 – 10 am to 6 pm

Friday, November 17 & 24 – 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday, November 18 & 25 – 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Sunday, November 19 & 26 – 11 am to 3 pm

Additional Info

For additional information on the Fall Juried Art Exhibition, make sure to check out the Focus Art Facebook page.