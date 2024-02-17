Family Day Festivities At The Summerstown Trails

Summerstown, ON – The Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) will be organizing again this year it’s Family Day Festivities at the trails. On that day, the rental of equipment (skis, snowshoes and fat bikes) is free, and so are the hot dogs, hot chocolate and marshmallows. If Mother Nature cooperates, as it did a few pre-COVID years ago, more than 500 people are expected to attend.

“It’s a great outing for families, especially those with young children” declared FOTST President Vic Leroux. He went on to add, “We have a large number of smaller size skis and snowshoes as we host various school groups on field outings during the winter.”

During the event, a press conference will be held to announce a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to FOTST. This grant allowed the Friends of the Summerstown Trails to purchase an ATV with tracks which will be extremely helpful not only to groom the trails in the winter, but also for general trail maintenance work throughout the year. “This new piece of equipment will significantly reduce the large number of hours that our volunteers spend in making the trails safe and suitable for various activities,” said Leroux.

During the press conference, Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont – Dundas – South Glengarry, will be invited to say a few words, as well as Trillium and SDG spokespersons. “With quite a bit of snow in the forecast over the next few days, it will be a great event!” concluded FOTST President Vic Leroux.