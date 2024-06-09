Fiesta Filipino Celebrates Cultural Diversity

On June 1, Lamoureux Park’s came alive with the vibrant colours and sounds of Fiesta Filipino. The event featured a parade, music, traditional dances, live performances, speeches, local vendor booths, and food.

Waya Efthimiou read a statement from Maria Andrelita Austria, Philippine Ambassador to Canada, saying, “I join all Filipinos and Filipino-Canadians in Canada in celebrating the 126th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Filipino Heritage Month in Canada this June. I especially extend my warmest congratulations to the Filipino-Canadian Community in Cornwall for all the work your organization is doing to preserve and promote Filipino culture and heritage and support the Filipino community here in Canada.”

Mayor Justin Towndale and Councillor Sarah Good attended. “Today is a celebration of Filipino heritage and culture in Cornwall… over 900 people of Filipino descent are in the city and surrounding area. Today is a great opportunity to showcase and celebrate Filipino history, heritage, and culture,” said Towndale. On June 15, there will be a celebration of Philippine Independence Day.