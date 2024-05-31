Forest Blakk Revisits Roots with Cornwall Visit

May 31, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 04 min on May 23, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Forest Blakk Revisits Roots with Cornwall Visit
Forest Blakk's tour bus makes a stop at Harv's Diner in Cornwall (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

On May 22, Forest Blakk returned to his roots, visiting Cornwall, Ontario, and reconnecting with family, friends, and fans at Harv’s Diner. Fresh from his Toronto performance, he is heading to Montreal to continue with the James Arthur Bitter Sweet World Tour.

Blakk’s new EP, Undone (Love & Loss), was featured prominently on a billboard at the Eaton Centre in Toronto. With 115.1 million streams and 18.4 million listeners on Spotify in 2023, Blakk’s music continues to resonate. “If people want to feel something, go listen to it. The details, the journey through love and loss, both sides of it,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Blakk said, “It feels very surreal to be back here… I can remember when I couldn’t afford to eat, I had to go to the Agape Centre for food. It’s a trip, man, to come back and feel like I’ve done something all right.”

His hit song “If You Love Her” went platinum in 2022, and his music has been featured on American Idol, an Air Canada commercial, and the 2022 Winter Olympics. He has played on national TV on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Also, Blakk was nominated for a Fan Choice Juno Award, and photos from his marriage last summer were published in People Magazine.

Despite his success, Blakk remains grounded. “From growing up here to all of a sudden, having gold records and a song I wrote with Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20. Most days, I wake up; I just don’t realize that this is real. I’m still trying to figure it out. It’s unbelievable.”

Blakk’s return to Cornwall highlights his incredible journey. His story is one of resilience, talent, and the power of music to express love. A decade ago, Blakk played venues like La Maison Tavern in Cornwall, and now his next stop is to play at MTELUS.

