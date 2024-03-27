From Grief to Healing: Author to Present Book at Library

Alexandria, Ontario – Author Joanne Moïse-Routhier, who resides in Alexandria, will be presenting her book, Heart Whispers, at the Cornwall Public Library on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the combined Programming Rooms No. 1 and 2. In Heart Whispers, Moïse-Routhier shares her transformative journey after the devastating loss of her son Jesse.

“The day came knowingly that my words could possibly help someone else through their demise of grief,” said Moïse-Routhier. “Writing a book created a resource for other grieving hearts through their pain and knowing they were not alone.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, hear her speak about her experiences. “Spirituality and faith have given me the tools to go through my grief knowing I am supported and continuously guided from above,” Moïse-Routhier stated.