Here Comes the Sun – Sunflowers That Is!

July 22, 2022 — Changed at 12 h 41 min on July 22, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by WDMH Foundation
Here Comes the Sun – Sunflowers That Is!
(Photo : WDMH Foundation)

Soak up the sunflowers and ‘bee’ amazed! That’s the plan for a creative new local event. Smirlholm Farms is opening its doors to the community to showcase the beauty of Morewood and raise funds for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund.

From July 29th to August 7th, guests can stop by the farm to enjoy a number of activities including educational displays on beekeeping and wildflowers; a 2-acre wildflower plot; horse drawn wagon rides; tractor rides; and even a cocktail trailer. All proceeds from opening day go to the WDMH Foundation.

Organizer Glenn Smirle says he wants to give back to the community and share his fascination with honeybees. The honey produced at Smirlholm Farms has been voted the best by the Eastern Ontario Beekeepers Association.

Smirlholm Farms is located at 65 Main Street in Morewood. The event runs from 10 am to 8 pm each day. Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door. Tickets go on sale on June 18th at http://www.smirlholmfarmshoney.ca/ or contact Glenn Smirle at 613-371-0962.

Hope to see you there!

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Pop in this Weekend!
A&E Plus

Pop in this Weekend!

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT entertainment is retuning from 7-11 pm. July 22- Daryl Leger; July 29- Luc St. Denis  SALEM UNITED CHURCH WOMEN BAKE SALE (including…

Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band Performance
A&E Plus

Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band Performance

  CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ruby Tuesday Dixie Band will be performing a free outdoor concert on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for Arts in the Park, Lions Club…