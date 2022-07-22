Here Comes the Sun – Sunflowers That Is!

Soak up the sunflowers and ‘bee’ amazed! That’s the plan for a creative new local event. Smirlholm Farms is opening its doors to the community to showcase the beauty of Morewood and raise funds for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund.

From July 29th to August 7th, guests can stop by the farm to enjoy a number of activities including educational displays on beekeeping and wildflowers; a 2-acre wildflower plot; horse drawn wagon rides; tractor rides; and even a cocktail trailer. All proceeds from opening day go to the WDMH Foundation.

Organizer Glenn Smirle says he wants to give back to the community and share his fascination with honeybees. The honey produced at Smirlholm Farms has been voted the best by the Eastern Ontario Beekeepers Association.

Smirlholm Farms is located at 65 Main Street in Morewood. The event runs from 10 am to 8 pm each day. Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door. Tickets go on sale on June 18th at http://www.smirlholmfarmshoney.ca/ or contact Glenn Smirle at 613-371-0962.

Hope to see you there!