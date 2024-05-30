May 30 is International Day of the Potato.

Let’s dive into a celebration about a humble hero with an extraordinary impact—the potato! Picture fields of golden potatoes, from the sun-kissed slopes of the Andes to the lush, green farmlands worldwide.

The day represents a global shout-out to the mighty spud, highlighting its role in feeding billions, supporting farmers, and boosting sustainability.

International Day of the Potato falls on May 30 each year, a date chosen to celebrate the incredible impact of this versatile crop on the world.

Share a story with us in the comments section!